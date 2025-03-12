Assam CM Meets EU Ambassador, Talks Collaboration in Key Sectors

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met European Union (EU) Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, at the latter's official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Assam and the EU across various sectors.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Delphin and, through him, to the Heads of Mission of EU member countries for their support in the recently concluded Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 held in Guwahati.

The discussions between the Chief Minister and the EU envoy encompassed potential collaboration in clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and the aromatics and fragrances industry.

Ambassador Delphin informed CM Sarma that the European Union is actively exploring the possibility of establishing an EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. Welcoming the initiative, the Chief Minister assured the full support of the Assam government, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share details of the discussion.

He posted: "Today in New Delhi, I conveyed my deepest gratitude to @EUAmbIndia H.E. Hervé Delphin and also through him, to the other Heads of Mission of Member countries for their support at #AdvantageAssam2. Had a good discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry. Glad to learn that EU is also exploring the possibility of opening an EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. Assam will fully support it under the guidance of MEA, GoI."