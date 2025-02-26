Assam: Foreign Diplomats Mesmerized by Pobitora’s Wildlife Charm

As part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, a delegation of 30 foreign diplomats visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, immersing themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of the region.

Advertisment

The diplomats, representing South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan, began their day with an exhilarating elephant safari, followed by breakfast at the Zizina Otis Resort. Later, they explored the sanctuary further on a thrilling jeep safari. Enthralled by the experience, the visitors praised Assam’s rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes.

Expressing his excitement, a South Korean diplomat remarked, “This is my first visit to Assam, and I had a wonderful time riding an elephant this morning. It was a fantastic experience! I will certainly promote Assam’s tourism among Koreans so that more people can visit this beautiful state.”

The delegation was accompanied by an Additional District Commissioner of Morigaon, three Assistant Commissioners, the Divisional Forest Officer of Pobitora, and other key officials.

Diplomats Explore Assam’s Wilderness

This visit follows an earlier tour on Tuesday, where External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, accompanied by Heads of Missions and Ambassadors from over 45 countries, embarked on a mesmerizing Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity and conservation success.

The high-profile visit comes as part of a broader diplomatic engagement centred around Assam’s growing global significance. Jaishankar, who arrived in Jorhat on Sunday evening, is set to participate in the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit in Guwahati, aimed at showcasing the state's economic potential to the world.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar, Global Envoys Experience Kaziranga’s Majesty