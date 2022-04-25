Assam CM Orders Release Of Aspirants Held For Protesting Outside Police HQ

The 36 protesters were detained last week after they staged protests outside the Assam police headquarters and demanded that the results of the recruitment exams for the post of constable be declared at the earliest.

Notably, a total of 115 people had been taken into custody by the police from the site of the protest, out of whom, 16 were later arrested.

The case against the job aspirants was registered at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati. The arrested persons were charged under sections of the prevention of damage to the Public Property Act.