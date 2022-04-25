Assam CM Orders Release Of Aspirants Held For Protesting Outside Police HQ

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the immediate release of a total of 36 aspirants who were detained after last week’s protest outside the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati.
The CM asked the Assam police department to look into the case sympathetically and to process the early release of the protestors, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).
The 36 protesters were detained last week after they staged protests outside the Assam police headquarters and demanded that the results of the recruitment exams for the post of constable be declared at the earliest.
Notably, a total of 115 people had been taken into custody by the police from the site of the protest, out of whom, 16 were later arrested.
The case against the job aspirants was registered at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati. The arrested persons were charged under sections of the prevention of damage to the Public Property Act.