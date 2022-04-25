Centre Blocks 16 YouTube Channels For Spreading Disinformation

The central government blocked 16 YouTube channels and a Facebook account for spreading “disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order".

The blocked channels included six based out of Pakistan, while the remaining were from India.

A statement from the Ministry of information and broadcasting said that the channels promoted disinformation and unverified news and videos that had the potential to create panic among the public.

Notably, the blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.