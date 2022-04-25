Centre Blocks 16 YouTube Channels For Spreading Disinformation

The central government blocked 16 YouTube channels and a Facebook account for spreading “disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order".
The blocked channels included six based out of Pakistan, while the remaining were from India.
A statement from the Ministry of information and broadcasting said that the channels promoted disinformation and unverified news and videos that had the potential to create panic among the public.
Notably, the blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.
“They were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India. None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021,” the statement added.
The Indian channels that were blocked included Saini Education research, Hindi mein dekho, Technical Yogendra, Aaj te news, SBB news, Defence news24X7, The study time, Latest update, MRF TV LIVE, Tahaffuz-E-Deen India.
Meanwhile, the channels from Pakistan that were blocked were AjTak Pakistan, Discover point, Reality checks, Kaiser Khan, The voice of Asia, Bol Media Bol.