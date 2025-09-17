Assam CM Sarma Attacks Gaurav Gogoi as ‘Amul Baby’ With No Knowledge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday intensified his attack on APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, branding him an “Amul baby” and alleging that he lacked the maturity or knowledge to understand key political issues.

Speaking at a public event in Bongaigaon, where he inaugurated a women’s welfare scheme, Sarma ridiculed Gogoi’s challenges to him and the BJP. “Gaurav Gogoi is an Amul baby. How can he compare himself to us? He has already challenged us in the BTC polls, and on September 25, the results will be out. Congress will get zero seats. His challenges have no meaning,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister went further, alleging that Gogoi had “links with Pakistan” and questioned how such a person could challenge him politically. “A challenge is given by someone with strength. How can a person with Pakistan links challenge me? Will he now ask for a wrestling match?” Sarma remarked.

Responding to criticism of his visits to Bangladesh, Sarma defended the trips, stating they were made for religious purposes. “What is wrong in visiting Bangladesh? We go there to pray at the Dhakeshwari Temple. Since when has it become a crime to go to Bangladesh? Wasn’t Bangladesh liberated by Indira Gandhi? If that is a problem, then people should first question Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Gogoi’s political rise, suggesting it came without effort or understanding. “If everything is handed to you, you remain an Amul baby. Without knowledge, you will never understand the meaning of things,” he added.

