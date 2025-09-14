“Assamese Society Is Not Narrow Minded As The CM Thinks”- Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM

“The 2014 general election was approaching, and my mother appeared apprehensive over my marriage to a foreign woman, thinking that would spark a political controversy. She advised me to postpone my marriage till the elections are over. After giving some thoughts, I decided that our personal matters should not get affected by politics”,— Gaurav Gogoi recalled his past in the Pratidin Conclave 2025 today in Delhi.

However, he said, his decision turned out to be a good one only because of the progressive nature of Assamese society. “After marriage, my wife came to Assam and mingled with the people here; she learnt how to wear Mekhela Sador. The people of Assam gave her a gracious welcome,” he said.

“This shows how progressive and liberal our society is, unlike what CM Sarma believes and wants to show”, Gaurav quipped to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Does Assam CM Have a Foreigner In His Family?

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been quite vocal regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links while attacking him, saying that his child doesn’t have Indian citizenship. Responding to this, Gogoi countered the CM—“Does his (CM’s) family have a foreigner. I have heard that it is. If some member of his family is a non-Indian citizen, then that should be revealed in publi,c” Gogoi challenged Assam’s CM.

Further, Gogoi remarked that there are many Assamese who have excelled in various fields and settled elsewhere in the world, and many of them have married a foreign woman. “Many of them have withdrawn the Indian passport. Are they less Assamese?”—Gaurav questioned the CM, remarking that these are personal matters.

Did His Body Double Go To Pakistan?

Post marriage, Gaurav said, he went to Pakistan once. His Pakistan links, an SIT report, and Assam CM’s comments have been flaring up Assam’s political space for some months now.

When asked by Nitumoni Saikia, the editor in chief of Pratidin Time, who moderated the session, about whether BJP leaders alleged that he went to Pakistan several times. Gaurav, quipping on it, said, “I went only once. Our CM had seen a body double (he referred to Rahul Gandhi’s Assam Rally). I want to question him about whether my body double went to Pakistan 14 times. Who is that body double?”

“For my safety, I need to know that. Knowing the details of his (body double) details of Adhar card, passport, I would file a case,”—Gaurav slammed CM Sarma.

Put The SIT Report To A Website:

The SIT report that Assam CM Dr. Sarma was talking about has yet to be opened. Earlier, Sarma declared that on 10th September, everything would be open to prove Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links, his association with ISI, etc. However, that has not happened yet.

On it, Gaurav asked Assam CM to put the SIT report on a website so that everyone can read it. “No more press conferences. Put it in public. I also want to know what is written in the report,”—Gaurav said.

Also Read: “CAA Has Killed The Very Soul Of Assam Accord”—Gaurav Gogoi Attacks BJP On Foreigner Issue