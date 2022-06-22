Assam CM Sarma To Travel To Kampur To Take Stock Of Flood Situation

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Wednesday travel to Kampur town in the Nagaon district of the state to take stock of the flood situation.

According to reports, the chief minister will travel via rail from the Guwahati Railway Station.

The CM will travel to Kampur with relief material including packaged drinking water bottles, biscuits and items for infants. As many as 5,000 water bottles and two thousand packets of biscuits will be taken.

It may be noted that Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon is one of the worst hit regions in the recent floods. After continuous downpours in the past few days across the state, the water level of the Kopili River in the Nagaon district rose at an alarming rate.

More than 50 villages have been hit by the floods after embankment was washed away due to the heavy rainfall. Many areas in Kampur are now completely submerged under water.