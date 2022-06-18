Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 25K Seized, 2 Held In Bijoynagar

Bijoynagar police in the Kamrup district of Assam on Saturday arrested two people and seized several grams of illicit narcotics from their possession.

Acting on information about a smuggling operation, Bijoynagar police conducted an operation at Haligaon under its jurisdiction today evening during which the two accused were arrested.

They have been identified as Taufiq Ali and Uday Das, police officials informed.

According to reports, police caught them red-handed while consuming the drugs and planning to smuggle more of it.

Officials said that a total of 5.47 grams of drugs were recovered from their possession which will fetch around Rs 25,000 in the international markets.