Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 25K Seized, 2 Held In Bijoynagar

Bijoynagar police in the Kamrup district of Assam on Saturday arrested two people and seized several grams of illicit narcotics from their possession.
Acting on information about a smuggling operation, Bijoynagar police conducted an operation at Haligaon under its jurisdiction today evening during which the two accused were arrested.
They have been identified as Taufiq Ali and Uday Das, police officials informed.
According to reports, police caught them red-handed while consuming the drugs and planning to smuggle more of it.
Officials said that a total of 5.47 grams of drugs were recovered from their possession which will fetch around Rs 25,000 in the international markets.
The arrests are in line with the Assam police’s continued war on drugs in the state.
It may be noted that a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended in Assam’s Duliajan on Thursday for allegedly being involved in drug smuggling.
According to sources, the man, identified as Aswhini Shah, was nabbed by police from No 1 Borpothar area.
Police also seized drugs weighing 12.41 grams from his possession.
Moreover, a total of three persons were detained n a major drug bust at Deoduar in the Kamrup district of Assam last week.