Assam: Ranoj Pegu Assures Higher Secondary Results Will Be On Time

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday assured that results for higher secondary will be released on time.

Addressing the media, the education minister asked students not to worry about the results as they will be released on time.

Pegu also announced that discussions were held regarding the distribution of free textbooks for the upcoming term.

He said, “We discussed in detail regarding the quantity of text books required to be published and what the paper printing will be like.”