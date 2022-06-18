Assam: Ranoj Pegu Assures Higher Secondary Results Will Be On Time

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday assured that results for higher secondary will be released on time.
Addressing the media, the education minister asked students not to worry about the results as they will be released on time.
Pegu also announced that discussions were held regarding the distribution of free textbooks for the upcoming term.
He said, “We discussed in detail regarding the quantity of text books required to be published and what the paper printing will be like.”
In a relief for students, the state education minister also said that the summer vacations will be as per the rules.
Meanwhile, all educational institutes in all districts of the state that are damaged in the floods and landslides due to heavy rains will be repaired ahead of the next term.
The School disaster management department will see what damage has been done and when it will be closed, he added.