Assam CM Seeks Foreign Investments to Fuel State’s Economic Transformation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has successfully completed a historic visit to South Korea and Japan, marking a significant milestone in the state’s economic and developmental journey. This foreign tour, aimed at boosting Assam’s economic growth and global ties, is seen as a reflection of the increasing importance of the Northeast in Indian diplomacy.

Advertisment

During his five-day trip, Dr. Sarma met with ministers from both countries and engaged in discussions with over 200 senior officials from various companies. He chaired a total of 41 meetings and also addressed three roadshows, while visiting three industrial projects, to promote investment opportunities in Assam.

The tour is expected to provide a significant boost to Assam’s economy, with special focus on the "Advantage Assam 2.0" Investment and Connectivity Summit set to take place in Guwahati on February 25-26. The summit will witness participation from over 140 companies and is expected to attract substantial investment to the region.

In South Korea, the Chief Minister held multiple meetings with business leaders, emphasizing Assam’s potential as an investment destination. He invited Korean companies to explore investment opportunities in the state, highlighting Assam’s strategic advantages in business, commerce, and industry. In his speeches, Dr. Sarma pointed out that Assam is positioned as a key player in India's rapidly growing economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister visited various industrial sites in South Korea and Japan, engaging with leaders to enhance trade relations between Assam and both nations. He discussed opportunities in sectors such as electronics, automobile manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Dr. Sarma’s visit also featured significant diplomatic engagements, with meetings aimed at promoting cultural and economic exchanges between Assam and South Korea. In particular, his meeting with the Deputy Chief of SK hynix, one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, set the stage for future collaborations in semiconductor technology, which could potentially make Assam a hub for the industry.

With the upcoming "Advantage Assam 2.0" event, the Chief Minister’s foreign tour has laid the foundation for strong global partnerships and is expected to propel Assam towards achieving its development goals.

Also Read: Assam CM Engages In High-Level Meetings During Japan Visit