Assam CM Engages In High-Level Meetings During Japan Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's ongoing visit to Japan has been marked by a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening economic ties and attracting investment to the state.

Advertisment

On the first day of his tour, Sarma was hosted for dinner by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. The two leaders discussed multiple areas of cooperation, including the development of sports tourism facilities.

The Assam Chief Minister commenced the second day of his visit by paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Recalling Netaji’s enduring legacy, Sarma remarked that being in Japan on this occasion was a moment of personal honour.

As part of his itinerary, Sarma held separate meetings with Komura Masahiro, Japan’s State Minister of Justice, and Furukawa Yasushi, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. The discussions centred on Assam’s plans to establish an exclusive Japanese industrial estate and collaborative efforts to boost the state’s tourism sector. Additionally, he met Lekh Raj Juneja, CEO of Kameda Seika, and extended an invitation to invest in Assam’s expanding food processing industry.

Engaged in a very productive discussion with Shri Lekh Raj Juneja, CEO, Kameda Seika and invited him to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing food sector.



The State already has a well established ecosystem for the industry with specialised food parks and major… pic.twitter.com/GkpqmHWAa4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2025

Continuing his visit, the Chief Minister travelled to Hiroshima, where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and the victims of the Hiroshima nuclear bomb attack at the Hiroshima Peace Park. He lauded the park as a symbol of Japan’s resilience.

Sarma also visited the Micron Memory Plant, a global leader in the semiconductor sector, where he interacted with Vice President Joshua Lee. Highlighting Assam’s emerging role in electronics manufacturing, he invited Micron to explore investment opportunities in the state’s upcoming semiconductor ecosystem at Jagiroad’s Electronic City.

FABs to CHiPS!



During my visit to the Micron Memory facility today, I interacted with Mr Joshua Lee, the company’s Vice President and invited them to be a part of Assam’s semiconductor growth story.



Jagiroad’s Electronic Township is on the precipice of becoming a global… pic.twitter.com/Sdgz9rGRYH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2025

From Hiroshima, the Chief Minister proceeded to Osaka, where he participated in the second roadshow of the Japanese leg of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative. Addressing a gathering of over 80 business leaders, he showcased Assam’s rapid economic transformation and its vision to become India’s next economic powerhouse. He emphasized the state’s projected GSDP growth to USD 85 billion next year, with a target of reaching USD 143 billion by 2030.

Sarma further outlined a USD 12 billion infrastructure upgrade plan currently in the pipeline and highlighted that Assam secured a historic USD 4 billion in private investments in 2024. Assuring a business-friendly environment, he invited Japanese investors to take advantage of the state’s streamlined policies and robust infrastructure. He also extended an invitation to all business leaders to attend the Advantage Assam Summit scheduled for next month.

Post-roadshow, the Chief Minister met Pravin Chaudhuri, Executive Officer and Head of India Business at Kansai Paints, and encouraged the company to explore business opportunities in Assam’s fast-growing market. Concluding the day’s engagements, he held discussions with Yusuke Kakimoto, Founder and CEO of Enrission India Capital, which collaborates with IITs to support startups. Sarma invited the group to engage with Assam’s startup ecosystem and contribute to founder training initiatives.

As he enters the final day of his Japan visit, the Chief Minister is set to hold further discussions with senior government representatives and industry leaders, reinforcing Assam’s position as a prime destination for investment and collaboration.