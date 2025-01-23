Assam CM Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Tokyo

On the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored the legendary freedom fighter by offering floral tributes at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Taking to X, CM Sarma reflected on Netaji’s historic connection with Japan and his relentless efforts during the freedom struggle.

"Japan had a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Today, I began my day in Tokyo by paying floral tributes to Netaji at the Indian Embassy. I recollected his visits to Japan and the arduous efforts he undertook to secure Japan's support in fighting colonial rule. We remain deeply influenced by Netaji's thoughts and his unparalleled contribution to India's history," the Chief Minister shared.

January 23, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, marks the birth anniversary of Netaji, who was born on this day in 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. Declared as Parakram Diwas by the Government of India in 2021, the day honors his legacy and indomitable spirit.

Netaji, renowned for his pivotal role in India's independence movement and the establishment of the Azad Hind Fauj, is remembered for his powerful slogans, such as "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!" and "Freedom is not given, it is taken."

While his death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, remains a subject of controversy, the Central Government confirmed the incident in an RTI response in 2017.

Meanwhile, a grand three-day celebration of Parakram Diwas is underway in Cuttack, Odisha, Netaji’s birthplace. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the event at the historic Barabati Fort will feature exhibitions, cultural performances, and workshops. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the celebrations today, starting with tributes at Netaji's ancestral house, now a museum.

The event will also showcase rare photographs, letters, and archival materials related to Netaji’s life, alongside immersive AR/VR displays chronicling his remarkable journey. A sculpture workshop, painting competitions, cultural programs, and screenings of films on Netaji will further honor his legacy.

This year’s Parakram Diwas celebration continues the tradition of commemorating Netaji’s contributions, following significant events in recent years, such as the unveiling of his hologram statue at India Gate in 2022 and the renaming of 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in 2023.

