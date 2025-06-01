Assam CM Urges Caution as IAF Rescues 14 Amid NE Flood Crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged people living in low-lying and riverbank areas to stay alert and follow local safety instructions.

Advertisment

At the same time, the Indian Air Force started a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after several people were stranded in a flooded river in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, several areas have received heavy rainfall of over 30 cm. Silchar recorded 42 cm, Hailakandi received 30 cm, and Karimganj got 35 cm of rain.

"Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared," CM Sarma posted on X.

🚨 Flood Alert for Assam 🚨



Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh — Kibitoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm), Kalaktang (10 cm) — may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream.



Assam already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025

His post also mentioned that heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 cm in Kibitoo, 15 cm in Hayuliang, and 10 cm in Kalaktang, could cause a sharp rise in river levels downstream.

Assam's Guwahati district has experienced several landslides, with at least 8 people losing their lives in the past two days due to the severe weather.

Earlier today, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died in the landslides.

"We held a meeting to review the current flood situation in Assam. Relief efforts are underway in many areas. We have also formed a team of volunteers to support all affected regions," he said.

"The Assam government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of five people who lost their lives in landslides in Guwahati," Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told the media.

The Indian Air Force launched its disaster relief mission on Sunday morning after receiving a request from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, 14 people were stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley. All of them were safely rescued.

The rescue operation was carried out using a Mi-17 helicopter.

Meanwhile, Tripura also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert was issued for West Tripura and Khowai, with forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Also Read: 7 Killed as Landslide Sweeps Vehicle into Gorge in Arunachal Pradesh