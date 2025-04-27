Assam CM Vows to Act Against Individuals Falsely Acquiring Aadhaar Without NRC

In a stern statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday emphasized that any individual supporting Pakistan or Bangladesh, irrespective of their religion, would not be spared.

"Whoever extends their support for Pakistan, whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim, I will not spare anyone. If anyone extends their support for Bangladesh, they will also face the same result," he declared during a media interaction at the office of the BJP's Airport Mandal committee in Borjhar, Guwahati.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the state government was ramping up efforts to address the issue of illegal migrants in Assam. "We are also going to start a campaign on people who have taken Aadhaar cards and are residing in Assam without applying for NRC. We are digging deeper on another issue for which I will inform this in my next press conference very soon," CM Sarma added.

CM Sarma stated that the state was also preparing a robust plan to deport illegal migrants who have entered India in recent years. He pointed out that there had been cases where people had applied for Aadhaar without applying for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), though the process has now been halted. "There are instances where people have applied for Aadhaar without applying for NRC, though we have already stopped this," he noted.

The Chief Minister also issued a firm directive to the Assam Police to take strict action against individuals supporting Pakistan. "I have given blanket orders to the Assam police not to look for faces. If anyone is found extending support to Pakistan, they should be apprehended and put under NSA charges, if needed," he affirmed.

CM Sarma's comments were made during his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, which he attended at the BJP's Airport Mandal committee office. The event, held at the airport's Mandal Office, was part of a nationwide broadcast in which the Chief Minister shared insights on key developments and ongoing initiatives in the state.

