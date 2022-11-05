Assam Cong Leader Writes to Meghalaya Guv, Appeals for Security to Non-Tribals

Leader of the Opposition of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has urged Meghalaya Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra to enquire into the alleged attacks on non-tribals in the neighbouring state.

In a letter to Mishra, the Congress party legislator, requested the Governor to initiate proper steps to protect the rights of non-tribal people in Meghalaya.

Saikia’s letter read, “I demand that an explanation regarding the recent incidents must be called from the government led by Conrad Sangma and an enquiry committee must be formed to ensure proper investigation of the same.”

He further said in his letter that it was also witnessed that the state police officials were "silent bystanders" during the recent protest where protesters were involved in "heinous criminal activities".

"While the protesters mainly targeted the non-tribal citizens of the state, many horrific incidents such as vandalism, ill-treatment of women and others were reported from the same incident," he said.