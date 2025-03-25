Assam Congress Slams BJP for Mounting Rs 47,324 Per Capita Debt

On the final day of the Assam Assembly session on Tuesday, the Congress staged a protest against the mounting debt burden incurred during the BJP government’s nine-year rule.

The protesting members, including Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other Congress leaders, raised concerns over the state’s financial situation.

The symbolic protest by the Assam Congress members, carrying sacks inscribed with “Per capita debt burden after 9 years of BJP rule: Rs 47,324.15” on their heads, was a stark visual representation of their criticism against the government's financial policies.

This dramatic gesture underscored their claim that the BJP's governance has burdened every citizen with an unprecedented level of debt. By physically bearing the "weight" of this debt, the opposition sought to illustrate the economic strain they allege has been imposed on the people of Assam. They highlighted that during the Congress rule in Assam, the per capita debt was less than Rs 11,000.

According to the opposition, Assam's per capita debt burden has reached Rs 47,324.15, highlighting what they described as the BJP government's failure in financial management. The Congress leaders accused the ruling party of pushing the state into a severe debt crisis and demanded accountability from the government.