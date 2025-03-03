BJP Govt.’s Union Minister’s Daughter Harassed In BJP Ruled Maharashtra

A minister of BJP in the union has raised question over wome’s safety in another BJP led state, which is Maharashtra. This came after the minister’s minor daughter was harassed at a fair in Jalgaon district, which provided food on the opposition’s platter. Congress raised the concern over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and a BJP leader, went to the police station to file a complaint. He was accompanied by dozens of party workers and supporters.

"A yatra is organized every year in Kothali on the occasion of Shivratri. My daughter went to this fair the day before yesterday and she was harassed by some boys. I have come to the police station to file a complaint," Khadke told reporters outside the police station.

"I have come as a mother seeking justice, not as a Union Minister and MP," she added.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muktainagar was reported to have said that the accused had misbehaved with several other girls and even clashed with their bodyguards. Naming seven accused in the case, the SP said one of them has been arrested.

The case has been lodged for molestation, and under the POCSO Act. Charges under the IT Act have also been added since the accused also clicked the girls' videos, as per reports.

When it came to minister’s own, the BJP leader didn’t shy away questioning the state government ruled by her own party. In a statement, she asked, "If my own daughter is not safe, what will be the condition of others? I will demand strict action from the state government for the implementation of the law."

"If the daughter of a public representative is being harassed, then what about the safety of common citizens?" she added.

Ms Khadse is a three-time MP from the Raver seat, said that crimes against women have increased across Maharashtra and there is no fear of law.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, taking advantage of it, sought Devendra Fadnavis to step down as the Chief Minister. He also blamed the Mahayuti - the ruling coalition headed by BJP – alleging that the law and order situation had collapsed in the state.

"There has been a huge increase in atrocities against women and girls in the state due to the presence of goons. If the daughters of Union Ministers are not safe, it is better not to think about the condition of the children of the common people," he said in an online post.

Responding to it, Mr Fadnavis said --"Unfortunately, the crime involved workers from a particular party. Cops have registered a case and arrested some people. The rest will be arrested soon. Those involved will not be spared. Strictest action will be taken against them,"

The incident came after the shocking Pune rape case, where recently, a 26-year-old woman was raped inside an empty bus parked at the Swargate depot in Pune city.

However, the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was later arrested from a paddy field.

