Assam Congress Unveils 'People’s Manifesto' in Dibrugarh, Promises Citizen-Centric Governance

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday unveiled its "People’s Manifesto" at a press conference in Dibrugarh, aiming to strengthen ties with the public and address pressing socio-economic issues across the state.

The event saw the presence of senior Congress leaders, including APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, former state minister Prithibi Majhi, and senior leader Pranati Phukan.

The manifesto, crafted to reflect the aspirations of various communities, outlines measures to improve living standards, boost employment, and tackle socio-economic challenges. Manifesto Committee Chair Pradyut Bordoloi said, “This document encompasses everything needed to improve the quality of life for the common people.”

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the party’s strengthened organizational base, citing the success of the recent "Raijor Padulit" (At the People’s Doorstep) outreach program. Starting Saturday, the Dibrugarh committee will hold discussions with citizens from different sectors, with similar initiatives planned across other districts in Assam.

While focusing on constructive engagement rather than direct criticism of the government, Gogoi highlighted gaps in governance. He criticized the current administration for its “monarchical” style and alleged neglect of key public issues, particularly the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities. “The BJP is trying to divide these communities but has not succeeded. The government’s inability to provide clarity shows these groups are unlikely to get ST status,” he said.

The Congress also raised questions about the upcoming G20 meeting in Guwahati, asking who the organizers are and whether any relatives of the Chief Minister are involved.

On the Zubeen Garg case, Gogoi criticized the state government for failing to provide a clear timeline. “While the Chief Minister has fixed December 8 for the Post Melone event in Guwahati, he has not given a clear date for the submission of the Zubeen Garg charge sheet. Sometimes it’s the 9th, sometimes the 11th. People deserve clarity and accountability,” he said.