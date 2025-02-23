Assam: Congress Workers Fume as Police Blockade Leaves Party Meet Deserted

A Congress party’s meeting at Hatipukhuri in Assam’s Rupohihat on Sunday turned into a deserted event after the police allegedly denied permission despite the party's request.

According to Congress workers, they had sought official approval for the meeting, but the administration refused to grant it.

As per sources, despite the lack of permission, the Congress proceeded with the gathering at Hatipukhuri, which was subsequently disrupted by the police. Attendees claimed that law enforcement authorities imposed restrictions, preventing people from participating in the meeting.

Reportedly, ahead of the event earlier this morning, the police made announcements via loudspeakers, urging the public not to join the Congress meeting. The absence of attendees led to frustration among Congress workers, who accused the administration of deliberately obstructing their event.