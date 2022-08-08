Assam

Assam: Cop Shoots Self With Service Pistol Inside PS In Tinsukia, Dead

He was rushed to Tinsukia civil hospital in a critical condition; however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 4 pm.
A police officer posted at the Tinsukia Sadar police station in Assam committed suicide inside the premises using his service weapon on Monday.

According to reports, the official was employed as assistant deputy inspector of traffic division at the Tinsukia Sadar police station.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Deen Sonowal, aged 53 years. At around 3.50 pm today, he took his service pistol and shot himself on the head inside the police station in an attempt to take his own life.

He was rushed to Tinsukia civil hospital in a critical condition; however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the reason behind this sudden and extreme step is not known yet. The deceased cop has left behind a wife and two children.

The last rites will be conducted after the conclusion of post-mortem, police said.

It may be mentioned that prior to taking over in Tinsukia, Sonowal was posted as the officer-in-charge of the Panitola Police Outpost.

