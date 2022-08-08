BCCI Announces Squad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The team will captained by Rohit Sharma, while K L Rahul will be the vice-captain. Rising batter Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the squad.

The bowling lineup will be spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The team in full: Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the tournament with injuries.