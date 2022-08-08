BCCI Announces Squad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.
The team will captained by Rohit Sharma, while K L Rahul will be the vice-captain. Rising batter Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the squad.
The bowling lineup will be spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin.
The team in full: Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the tournament with injuries.
They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, the board informed.
Moreover, three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.
It may be noted that Sri Lanka had been decided as the venue to host the Asia Cup 2022. But owing to recent economic crisis and political unrest, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to shift the venue to United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The five confirmed teams so far to take part in the tournament are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In addition, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifier for the sixth spot.