Assam: Cop Shot As 2 Gunfights Go Down In Same Night In Chirang

The Additional superintendent of Chirang police (SP) Prakash Medhi was shot in an incident of firing that took place on Monday night in the Chirang district of Assam in which two miscreants were killed. In a separate incident, a youth was killed during an attempted robbery incident in the district.
The first incident took place at Khungring in Runikhata in Assam’s Chirang district along the Indo-Bhutan border as firing broke out between police and miscreants. Two miscreants, suspected to be dacoits were shot dead in the firing.
Out of the two killed miscreants, one was reportedly a former National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) cadre, identified as Mahanta Narzary.
It is worth mentioning that the two miscreants killed in police firing were suspected to have been involved in an earlier dacoity incident in the district which had taken place at Malibhita under Amguri Police station on March 29.
Meanwhile, the Additional SP of Chirang Police, Prakash Medhi was shot in the crossfire at around 1.30 am. He was rushed Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for initial treatment.
He was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment where he reached at around 11 am today.
The Additional SP of Chirang Police had received bullet injuries in his right forearm in last night’s firing. Scans showed compound comminuted fracture of lower end of radius and ulna.
In a separate incident of firing, one person was shot during an attempted robbery at Khamarpara in the district.
A gang of miscreants had broken into the residence of one Manoranjan Narzary. Following the commotion created by the residents, the miscreants opened fire in which a youth was killed. The deceased youth has been identified as Raja Boro.
The Special Director general of police of law and order (DGP L&O) in Assam, GP Singh took to Twitter to write, "Valiant action by Additional SP @chirangpolice Sri Prakash Medhi. Despite receiving bullet injury, he & his team neutralised two criminals after heavy exchange of fire in Runikhata, Chirang early this morning. @assampolice is proud of you."