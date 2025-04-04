Assam: Cops Seize 650 Litres of Illicit Fuel in Kajalgaon, One Held

Assam police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal fuel smuggling network, continuing their relentless operations against the illicit trade.

Advertisment

During a routine naka checking at Bengtol Gate under Kajalgaon Police Station, authorities intercepted a luxury vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of smuggled fuel. A total of 650 litres of illicit fuel, concealed in 13 plastic drums, was seized from a Mahindra Xylo bearing registration number AS 01 BH 0777.

The vehicle was transporting the contraband fuel from Dadgiri, near the Bhutan border, towards Bongaigaon when it was intercepted by the police. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Azibur Rahman, has been taken into custody for further investigation.