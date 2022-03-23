No Covid-19 Cases In 24 Districts Of Assam In Last 10 Days

As Covid-19 cases subside in the state, 24 out of Assam’s 33 districts did not report any new case in the last ten days.
Kamrup rural district reported nine new cases, the highest in the last 10 days from March 14 to March 23, according to official data, while Kamrup metro district reported six new cases.
Moreover, seven districts of Assam reported a solitary case of the virus in the last 10 days including Baksa, Cachar, Charaideo, Goalparaa, Golaghat, Hojai, and Sontipur.
Assam on Wednesday did not report any new cases of Covid-19 out of 1,349 tests conducted state-wide, according to data from the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.
Meanwhile, one patient was discharged, having recovered from the virus, taking the active cases in the state to 17.
Assam also did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours, meaning the death toll remained at 6,639.
The state’s total tally of positive Covid-19 cases stayed at 7,24,193 while 7,16,190 people have been discharged so far.
The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent while death rate was 0.92 per cent.
According to data from NHM Assam, a total of 2,35,00,424 first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state while 2,00,56,303 second doses were given.
In addition, a total of 2,86,466 precautionary doses were also administered.
Notably, a total of 3,763 children between 15 to 17 years received the Covid-19 vaccine in the state while 7,858 children in the 12 to 14 years age group were also inoculated, data showed. 1,307 precautionary doses were also administered in the state.