No Covid-19 Cases In 24 Districts Of Assam In Last 10 Days

As Covid-19 cases subside in the state, 24 out of Assam’s 33 districts did not report any new case in the last ten days.

Kamrup rural district reported nine new cases, the highest in the last 10 days from March 14 to March 23, according to official data, while Kamrup metro district reported six new cases.

Moreover, seven districts of Assam reported a solitary case of the virus in the last 10 days including Baksa, Cachar, Charaideo, Goalparaa, Golaghat, Hojai, and Sontipur.

Assam on Wednesday did not report any new cases of Covid-19 out of 1,349 tests conducted state-wide, according to data from the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged, having recovered from the virus, taking the active cases in the state to 17.