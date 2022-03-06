Assam: Deadly Accident Causes Dumper To Catch Fire In Chapar

Two people were killed in a gut-wrenching road accident as a two-wheeler crashed against a dumper at Chapar in Assam’s Dhubri district on Sunday.

The incident took place on National Highway 17 near Dhirghat in Dhubri’s Chapar. The two riders on the motorcycle were killed on the spot in the head-on collision.

The impact from the collision was so strong that the dumper caught fire.

The bodies of the deceased were so badly mangled that local authorities were unable to establish their identities.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire from the dumper under control.