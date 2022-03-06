Pune Gets Technologically Advanced E-Buses, PM Modi Flags Them Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 150 electric buses on Sunday for public transport in Pune.

PM Modi also inaugurated a state-of-the-art electric bus depot and charging station in Pune’s Baner locality in Maharashtra. The buses have been manufactured by Hyderabad-based e-buses company Olectra Green.

The company said in a statement that it currently operates 150 e-buses in the city for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

Apart from Pune, Olectra Green, which is a part of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, has operations in Surat, Mumbai, Silvassa, Goa, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Dehradun.

The statement said that transport orgainsations were willing to add to their fleet of electric buses as the response from commuters in multiple cities was high-spirited.

K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra Greentech Ltd said, “Olectra is proud to add another 150 fleet of electric buses in Pune city to the current fleet of 150 buses. Olectra is committed to reduce carbon emissions through an efficient electric public transport system.”