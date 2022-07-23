Assam: Death Toll Due To JE Rises To 38

The death toll due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam has increased to 38 this month after another person died of the disease, National Health Mission (NHM) informed on Friday.

According to data from NHM, as many as 15 new cases of the virus were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 251.

Meanwhile, the death due to JE was reported from the Biswanath district of Assam.

At least 38 people have died from JE since July 1 and 238 people have been infected in more than 20 districts of the state, NHM informed.