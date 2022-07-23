ED Arrests West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case.
The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise of West Bengal, Chatterjee has been accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.
This comes after the recovery of Rs 20 crores from a close aide of the minister on Friday.
An ED official was quoted by NDTV as saying, “Partha Chatterjee was arrested after overnight interrogation. He is being taken to ED office.”
It may be noted that Chatterjee held the education ministry when the alleged scam took place.
The ED had recovered Rs 20 crores during a raid from the house of an associate of the Bengal minister.
In a statement, the probing agency said, “The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam.”
They recovered over 20 mobile phones from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee.
The ED also conducted raids on the Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.