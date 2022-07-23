ED Arrests West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise of West Bengal, Chatterjee has been accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

This comes after the recovery of Rs 20 crores from a close aide of the minister on Friday.

An ED official was quoted by NDTV as saying, “Partha Chatterjee was arrested after overnight interrogation. He is being taken to ED office.”