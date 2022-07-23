Sec 144 Imposed In Golaghat, Sale Of Pork Banned

The district administration in the Golaghat district of Assam on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) throughout the district.
According to reports, the administration has banned the sale of pork meat in the entire district.
This comes after a surge in swine flu infections in the district, reports stated.
The sale of pork has been banned under the section 144.
Meanwhile, the orders will be in place till August 22 in a bid to curb the rising swine flu cases.
The district administration further mentioned that strong action those found guilty of violating the guidelines.