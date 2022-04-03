India, Nepal Restore Rail Links During PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's Visit

Rail services between India and Nepal were restored on Saturday following Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to India.

Nepal has been balancing between India and China but over time, China’s influence over Kathmandu has risen with heavy investments from Beijing.

In light of that, the Nepalese PM made his first foreign visit to India since coming back to power last year.

Deuba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his three-day visit of the country where they virtually flagged off a passenger train connecting the Indian state of Bihar with Nepal.