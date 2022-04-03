Prices Of Petrol, Diesel Continue To Rise

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise with a hike of 80 pasie a litre each on Sunday. With this, the total increase in rates stand at Rs 8 per litre in less than two weeks.

Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 103.41 per litre which rose from Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel prices went up to Rs 94.67 from Rs 93.87, according to a notification of prices of state fuel retailers.

Rates have increased across the country but vary from state to state depending on state-wise taxation.

Notably, this is the 11th hike in prices since the ending since March 22 following an end to the four-and-half month long wait in rate revision.