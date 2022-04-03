Prices Of Petrol, Diesel Continue To Rise

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise with a hike of 80 pasie a litre each on Sunday. With this, the total increase in rates stand at Rs 8 per litre in less than two weeks.
Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 103.41 per litre which rose from Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel prices went up to Rs 94.67 from Rs 93.87, according to a notification of prices of state fuel retailers.
Rates have increased across the country but vary from state to state depending on state-wise taxation.
Notably, this is the 11th hike in prices since the ending since March 22 following an end to the four-and-half month long wait in rate revision.
Petrol prices in Chennai stood at Rs 108.21 per litre, while in Mumbai, it sore to Rs 117.57 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 112.19. Diesel prices on the other hand, stood at Rs 98.28 per litre in Chennai, whereas, in Mumbai and Kolkata, they rose to Rs 101.79 and Rs 97.02 per litre respectively
Meanwhile, in Guwahati petrol prices rose by Rs 0.88 to stand at Rs 102.55 per litre, whereas diesel will now cost Rs 88.44 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.85.