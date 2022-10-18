Assam Direct Recruitment: Grade-III Posts Results To Be Declared In November

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the results for examination held to fill up Grade-III posts in the state government departments will be declared in November.
Following the declaration of results for Grade-IV exams earlier today, the Assam CM, who arrived in Delhi, told reporters at Assam House there that Grade-III results will be declared next month.
Moreover, CM Sarma said that there will be five marks in the oral examination of Grade-IV.
He further said that out of two candidates who secure the same marks for a post, only one will get recruited.
Meanwhile, candidates for Grade-III posts will have to appear for skill test at both rounds, the Assam CM mentioned.
CM Sarma further said that the oral examination for Grade-IV posts will be held in the month of December, adding that skill test for Grade-III posts will also be held in then.
It may be noted that the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade IV, which was held in the month of August, were declared today.
The written examinations for grade-IV posts were held in August 2022. Over 4,43,655 candidates appeared for the examinations across 25 districts of the state.
Under Assam Direct Recruitment, a total of 26,442 vacancies were available, of which 13,300 vacancies were for Grade-III posts and 13,341 for Grade-IV posts.