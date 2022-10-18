Assam Direct Recruitment: Grade-III Posts Results To Be Declared In November

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the results for examination held to fill up Grade-III posts in the state government departments will be declared in November.

Following the declaration of results for Grade-IV exams earlier today, the Assam CM, who arrived in Delhi, told reporters at Assam House there that Grade-III results will be declared next month.

Moreover, CM Sarma said that there will be five marks in the oral examination of Grade-IV.

He further said that out of two candidates who secure the same marks for a post, only one will get recruited.

Meanwhile, candidates for Grade-III posts will have to appear for skill test at both rounds, the Assam CM mentioned.