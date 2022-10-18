Assam To Get 2 New Green Airports: Parimal Suklabaidya

Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday said that two new Green Airports will be constructed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dalu.
Addressing the media after an important gathering of transport ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Assam minister appraised about several important decisions taken during the high-level meet.
Union minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Gen V K Singh and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the high-level meeting.
At the end of the gathering, Suklabaidya informed about the outcomes of the meet. He said that discussions were held on construction of two water airports in Guwahati and Umrangso.
Meanwhile, construction of helipads to facilitate landing of choppers in Assam’s Nagaon, Golaghat and Haflong.
In addition, the construction of two Green Airports in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dalu will begin soon, the Assam cabinet minister informed.
Speaking further, he said that airports at Nalbari, Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam are being developed.
Development of the Borjhar airport in Guwahati and Rupsi airport are also underway, Sulabaidya added.