Assam To Get 2 New Green Airports: Parimal Suklabaidya

Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday said that two new Green Airports will be constructed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dalu.

Addressing the media after an important gathering of transport ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Assam minister appraised about several important decisions taken during the high-level meet.

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Gen V K Singh and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the high-level meeting.

At the end of the gathering, Suklabaidya informed about the outcomes of the meet. He said that discussions were held on construction of two water airports in Guwahati and Umrangso.