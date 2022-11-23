Assam Drivers Being Attacked in Meghalaya, says Tourist Association

The Assam Tourist Travelers Association on Wednesday said that drivers from the state are being attacked in Meghalaya and condemned the situation where four vehicles belonging to the state were set on fire.
They said that the drivers are facing injustice in Shillong.
At least 50 vehicles were sent back near Paul Ground by Meghalaya Police after saying that no security responsibility will be taken.
Although the vehicles were escorted however, they were attacked near Nangpur.
The association said at least 10 vehicles were attacked and the miscreants broke windows of the vehicles.
Following the firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning, over hundreds of tourist are stranded in Shillong and are not allowing the vehicles bearing Assam registration to bring them back.
On the other hand, Meghalaya taxis are charging double fare from the passengers to bring them back.
Moreover, black flags are displayed in from of hotels in Shillong where tourists from Assam are staying.
There is a lot of fear and apprehension among tourists in Assam.
The association urged the Assam government to take immediate action to bring back the people from the state safely.