Assam Earthquake: Three Injured in Morigaon While Rushing Outside Home

Three people were reportedly injured in Assam's Morigaon district following the earthquake today early morning.

According to sources, the injuries occurred when residents rushed out of their homes during the tremors. The injured have been identified as Niraj Kumar and Jayamati Deuri, both of whom suffered serious head injuries. They were immediately taken to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The earthquake, measuring 5.1 in magnitude, had its epicentre in Morigaon and was felt around 4:17 am, jolting people awake and triggering panic. The tremors were experienced across several parts of Assam, including Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhubri and Goalpara, among others.

Residents in neighbouring states such as Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura also reported feeling the tremors.

