Assam Wakes Up to 5.1 Magnitude Quake, Tremors Felt Across Northeast

A moderate earthquake shook large parts of Assam early Monday, briefly triggering panic among residents across several districts. The tremor was felt around 4:17 am, jolting people awake and sending many out of their homes as a precaution.

Advertisment

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and originated in Morigaon district in central Assam. The quake occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometres beneath the surface. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property.

The shaking was experienced widely across the state. Districts including Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar reported feeling the tremor. Areas on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, such as Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur, also felt the impact.

The earthquake was not limited to Assam alone. Residents in neighbouring states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura reported similar tremors. The shaking was also felt in parts of West Bengal, as well as in neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh, and even in some regions across the border in China.

Though the quake caused momentary alarm, authorities confirmed that the situation remained normal. Experts note that the Northeast lies in a high seismic zone, making such tremors relatively common, though they continue to urge preparedness and caution.

Also Read: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan; Tsunami Warning on Northern Coast