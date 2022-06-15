Tight Security In Place Ahead Of Bypolls In Tripura

Security has been beefed up in all four constituencies of Tripura ahead of the by-elections scheduled to be held on June 23, state police informed on Wednesday.
Tripura police said that flying squads and static surveillance teams have been deployed in the constituencies where by-polls will be held.
The security measures have been taken to maintain the law and order situation and avoid any unfortunate incidents.
According to a statement from Tripura police, “Except for a minor incident in 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, no other incident took place during the day. It is pertinent to mention here that Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed in all the constituencies.”
As many as 20 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) and five companies of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed to ensure smooth conduction of the polls.
It may be noted that the by-polls are being held to fill the seats left vacant in Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma (SC) and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.