Assam: Electric Wire Sparks House Fire In Nagaon

A devastating fire reduced a residential house to ashes late at night near Nagaon town, triggering panic in the locality and leaving a family homeless.

The incident took place at Mahrul Bhutaiati on the outskirts of Nagaon, where the house belonging to Faruk Sheikh suddenly caught fire. According to preliminary Sources, the blaze was allegedly caused by a snapped electric wire that sparked the flames.

According to Residents, the fire spread rapidly, with towering flames engulfing the structure within minutes. Thick smoke and crackling sounds filled the night as neighbours rushed out of their homes in alarm.

At the time of the incident, several members of the family were inside the house. In a narrow escape, they managed to reach the burning structure before the fire intensified. Locals described the escape as “nothing short of a miracle,” as the flames had already begun to consume large portions of the house.

Fire brigade personnel were alerted immediately, and fire tenders rushed to the spot. After a strenuous operation, firefighters succeeded in bringing the blaze under control and preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

However, by the time the flames were extinguished, the house had been completely gutted. All household belongings, including furniture, clothes, and essential documents, were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

The incident has left the affected family in distress, with neighbours and well-wishers stepping in to provide immediate assistance.