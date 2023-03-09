Assam Enters Guinness Book of World Records, Know How

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness Book of World Records award on behalf of the state government at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Guinness Book of World Records was presented to Assam Government as the world's largest photo album of handwritten essays on great warrior of Ahom Dynasty Lachit Borphukan.

While receiving the award, “We have received worldwide recognition. The people of Assam have remembered Lachit Borphukan with great respect."

“It is matter of pride to write in almost all languages including Assamese on the great warrior,” he added.

CM Sarma stated that as many as 57 lakh essays were collected, however, the Guinness World Records considered 42,94,350 handwritten essays.