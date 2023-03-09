Assam Enters Guinness Book of World Records, Know How

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness Book of World Records award on behalf of the state government at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday.
The Guinness Book of World Records was presented to Assam Government as the world's largest photo album of handwritten essays on great warrior of Ahom Dynasty Lachit Borphukan.
While receiving the award, “We have received worldwide recognition. The people of Assam have remembered Lachit Borphukan with great respect."
“It is matter of pride to write in almost all languages including Assamese on the great warrior,” he added.
CM Sarma stated that as many as 57 lakh essays were collected, however, the Guinness World Records considered 42,94,350 handwritten essays.
He said this moment has held the head of people of Assam high.
A portal was launched by the state government on the occasion of Lachit Divas where the essays on Lachit Borphukan were submitted by students and citizens.
Speaking about the portal, he said, “It will always remain a remarkable source. I got to know many unknown facts and history by reading these essays. Our history recognises Jabang Gohain and Nara Hazarika. I got to know more about them only through the essays submitted.”
Saraighat Memorial will be built at the new construction site on the banks of Brahmaputra where statues of all ahom warriors will be featured.
Meanwhile, 150-foot bronze statue is being constructed in Jorhat and ‘Alaboi Ranakshetra’ will be completed within 18 months.
Although the state government didn't launch the essay writing initiative with the aim of any creating any record, however, CM Sarma is looking to create world record with over 11,000 Bihu dancers who will dance on April 14.
On February 28, CM Sarma stated that a total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on April 14 on the occasion of 'Goru Bihu'.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event on April 14, mainly initiated to popularise Bihu at the international level.
The Assam CM had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 11,140 artists performing Bihu in Guwahati in an attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest recital of the folk dance form. We will also invite all the governors and chief ministers of India. Our ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30 to invite them.”
“All ambassadors and high commissioners of the G20 countries and South-East Asian nations in India will be extended invitations to witness the spectacular programme,” CM Sarma said.
According to the chief minister, the government has already sent a sample video of the Bihu dance with limited dancers to the Guinness World Records, which has given its initial clearance.
“If we can do it as per plan, it will be the largest Bihu dance recital at a single venue. The duration of the dance will be 15 minutes. It will be a short and sharp programme,” he said.