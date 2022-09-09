Meghalaya Govt Allots 10 Acres of Land to CRPF for Permanent Base

The Meghalaya government has handed over the allotment letter of 10 acres of land for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the New Shillong Township to set up a permanent base.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after a meeting with the CRPF said that the government have decided and in fact handed over the allotment letter of 10 acres of land in the New Shillong Township area next to IIM for the CRPF to have a permanent base.

"It will further facilitate the process of shifting the temporary camps and taking the different CRPF personnel from those temporary camps to the permanent land which is being given to them," the chief minister said.

He further said that the CRPF have for many years requested the Government of Meghalaya to allot a permanent location and permanent camp for them.

"Since a permanent location was still to be allotted, the different battalions and companies of the CRPF have been kept in different parts of the city and the state on a temporary basis, an arrangement which was extended for a very long time," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the shifting of the CRPF camps to the permanent site will commence once the finalisation and approval from the central government is received to take over the land which has been allotted by the State Government.

The meeting also discussed the way forward for the most suitable utilisation of the land once the temporary camps are vacated by the CRPF.

Sangma said that the Government is contemplating setting up skill and entrepreneurship training facilities or arts and culture centres in the CRPF camp in Mawlai once it is vacated.

"We had a very productive meeting and we are hopeful that very soon the approval from MHA will come for the taking over of the land by the CRPF which has been allotted by us today", the Chief Minister said.