4 Injured In Building Collapse In Delhi, Several Feared Trapped

The DCP of Delhi said that prima facie, it looks like the building collapsed as the structure could not bear the weight.
A four storey under construction building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market area | Image: India Today
At least four people were wounded, while several others are feared trapped after an under construction four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday, informed police.

Construction works were underway when the building suddenly collapsed at around 8.50 am today.

Intial reports suggested that four labourers employed in the construction works were injured in the incident.

In addition, five others are feared to be trapped under the debris and rubble.

Meanwhile, officials informed that resuce operations have been initiated and efforts are on to retrive those who are trapped.

Four fire tenders have also been rushed to the spot, they added.

The DCP of Delhi said that prima facie, it looks like the building collapsed as the structure could not bear the weight.

