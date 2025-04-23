Assam Farmers March to Defend Ancestral Land from Naga Encroachment

In a striking display of resilience, hundreds of farmers and villagers from Doyang in Assam’s Golaghat district poured onto the streets today, defying legal notices, administrative warnings, political pressure, and alleged conspiracies aimed at silencing their movement. Their demand: the protection of their ancestral agricultural land within the Merapani Seed Farm area from what they describe as “continuous encroachment” by neighbouring Nagaland.

For generations, the people of this region have tilled these fertile lands. But today, they stand united not with ploughs, but with placards and protest slogans, declaring that no threat—administrative or political—will deter them from protecting what is rightfully theirs.

Despite attempts by the Assam government and the Golaghat district administration to dissuade the demonstration, including the issuance of legal advisories and warnings, the protesters marched ahead with fierce determination. Their core demand was simple yet powerful: immediate and decisive action to stop alleged land-grabbing efforts by Nagaland and to ensure permanent security of Assam’s borderlands.

Protesters also sharply criticized what they termed the “mysterious silence” of both the government and administrative machinery on the matter, accusing them of turning a blind eye to an issue that has festered for decades.

As tensions escalated at the protest site, Golaghat’s Border Magistrate Ratul Roy and Additional Superintendent of Police John Das arrived at the scene and engaged with the agitating farmers. After assurances that urgent discussions would be held with senior government officials to address their concerns, the farmers agreed to temporarily suspend their protest—though with a clear warning that they would return if their demands remained unmet.