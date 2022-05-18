Assam Flood Situation Worsens, 8 Dead, Over 4 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in Assam continued to wreak havoc affecting over 4 lakh people in 26 districts. The death toll due to flood and landslide in the state reached 8. Eleven embankments have been breached since Monday, while another six have been affected, besides damages to houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

According to the latest bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts. Assam’s Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district.

As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland. The district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centers where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Guwahati, has also issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in Assam till Wednesday, and widespread rain across the state for the next five days.

Landslides in different locations in the Dima Hasao district have disrupted road and rail connectivity to Barak Valley as well as vital parts of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur since Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the flood situation in Assam and said that the Centre will extend all possible help to control the flood situation in the state.

A review meeting was also held at Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall today for stocktaking of the current situation in Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar and other Barak Valley districts.

Pressing issues that have been discussed in the meeting were maintenance of supplies of essential food items to the affected districts, especially Dima Hasao, reopening of the National Highway connected to the affected districts, uninterrupted electricity supply and maintaining the communication network (voice & data).