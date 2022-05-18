Guwahati: Garchuk Police Arrest One For Peddling Heroin

Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested a narcotics peddler and seized sizeable quantities of heroin at Katabari in Guwahati.

A special squad from the Gorchuk police station under the West Guwahati police district (WGPD) conducted the operation in which as much as 49.76 grams of heroin stuffed inside four soap cases was recovered.

Police also arrested one accused in the case on suspicions of peddling the narcotics. He has been identified as Pappu Giri, aged 30 years and a resident of Sitamari in Bihar.