Guwahati: Garchuk Police Arrest One For Peddling Heroin

Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested a narcotics peddler and seized sizeable quantities of heroin at Katabari in Guwahati.
A special squad from the Gorchuk police station under the West Guwahati police district (WGPD) conducted the operation in which as much as 49.76 grams of heroin stuffed inside four soap cases was recovered.
Police also arrested one accused in the case on suspicions of peddling the narcotics. He has been identified as Pappu Giri, aged 30 years and a resident of Sitamari in Bihar.
Officials further informed that legal action against Giri has been initiated.
Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, “The WGPD Spl Squad arrested one Pappu Giri (30) of Sitamari, Bihar & recovered 4 soap cases filled with a total of 49.76 gms of Heroin from his possession at Katabari under Gorchuk PS yesterday. Legal action has been initiated.”
It may be noted that in yet another seizure on May 14, Guwahati Police led by JCP Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak seized a huge consignment of drugs from a truck at Jorabat.