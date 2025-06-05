Assam Flood Update: Sribhumi, Hailakandi Drown in Floods, People in Distress

Severe floods have paralysed life across Assam’s Barak Valley and Sribhumi district, submerging homes, schools, and essential services. With breached embankments and rising river levels, thousands remain stranded without relief, as the crisis deepens and official response remains limited.
Hailakandi: The Barak region is facing a catastrophic flood situation, severely affecting several areas. Many houses, roads, and even a police outpost have been submerged due to relentless floodwaters.
The overflowing waters of the Katakhal River have inundated the Algapur police outpost in Hailakandi district. As a result, police personnel have temporarily set up a makeshift outpost in a nearby rest house to continue their duties.
The outpost’s barracks have been completely submerged, forcing police officers to evacuate and seek shelter in safer locations. The flood has caused significant disruption to law enforcement operations in the area, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing flood crisis in Barak.
Meanwhile, Hailakandi’s Kalinagar Primary Health Centre has been submerged due to rising rainwater, disrupting its operations. Before the flooding, the health centre was providing emergency services, but the increasing water levels forced authorities to relocate the facility.
Currently, the emergency medical services have been shifted to a new building to ensure uninterrupted healthcare. The PHC staff, including four doctors and seven nurses, have moved all medicines and medical equipment to the new location. Despite the flood, emergency treatment continues from the relocated centre to serve the affected population.
Also, the government has decided to close all educational institutions in Hailakandi and Silchar until June 6 due to recent floods.
In response to the severe flooding, the district administrations of Hailakandi and Silchar have announced the closure of all government and private schools in both districts until June 6. Classes are scheduled to resume after June 9 to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing flood crisis.
Sribhumi: Heavy floods have devastated the entire Barak Valley and several areas of the Sribhumi district, leaving residents in distress. In the Sribhumi district’s North Karimganj region, the only Scheduled Tribe village, Patirakandi, is surrounded by water. Even a small rise in the floodwaters has led to water entering homes, causing widespread panic among the villagers.
Although rainfall has subsided recently, rising floodwaters from the Barak River, triggered by a breached river embankment in the Kandigram area, have submerged more than thirty villages. Amid this crisis, flood-affected residents are enduring severe hardships, with no access to relief materials or clean drinking water. Disturbingly, no elected representatives have visited the affected communities or checked on their well-being.
Daily, the flood victims express their frustration and anger in front of media cameras, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention and aid to alleviate their suffering.
Also Read: Assam Flood Update: Barak Valley Situation Continues To Be Grim