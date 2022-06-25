Assam: Flood Victim In Jagiroad Killed In Accident, 7 Injured

One person was killed and several others were left injured in a major road accident that took place at Dharamtul in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam on Friday.

The accident took place last night as a speeding vehicle rammed into a roadside shelter killing one person and injuring seven others.

The vehicle that caused the accident has been identified as a Tata pick-up vehicle with registration numbers AS 01 NC 1204.