Assam: Flood Victim In Jagiroad Killed In Accident, 7 Injured

One person was killed and several others were left injured in a major road accident that took place at Dharamtul in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam on Friday.
The accident took place last night as a speeding vehicle rammed into a roadside shelter killing one person and injuring seven others.
The vehicle that caused the accident has been identified as a Tata pick-up vehicle with registration numbers AS 01 NC 1204.
Meanwhile, the victims were reportedly flood affected people who were taking shelter in the roadside shack when the vehicle rammed into it after losing control.
The deceased person has been identified as Bubu Das, aged 25 years. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
According to reports, two of the seven are in a serious condition and are fighting for their life.