Whale Vomit Worth Over Rs 10 Crores Seized In Madurai, 3 Held

As many as three people were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth around Rs 10 crores.

According to reports, they were held in an anti-smuggling operation carried out by officials of the forest department.

The operation was carried out based on a tip-off that approximately 11 kilograms of Ambergris had been smuggled into Madurai, forest officials informed.

Based on the information, a test was carried out at a jewellery workshop on Chinnakadai Street in South Masi Road in Madurai, reported ANI.