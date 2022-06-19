Assam: Flooding In Several Parts Of Cachar

Several areas in the Cachar district of Assam witnessed flooding on Sunday following the breaching of an embankment.

According to reports, the Berenga Betukandi area in the district was also flooded.

The floods were caused after an embankment of the Barak river was washed away, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam due to floods and landslides this year has risen to 62, according to official data.

Moreover, as many as eight people drowned in flood waters in the last 24 hours, two each from Barpeta and Karimganj districts and one each from Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts, while eight others are missing.