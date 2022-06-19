J&K: 2 Terrorists Including A Pakistani Neutralized In Kupwara

At least two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter on Sunday in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that another gunfight ensued in the Kulgam district in the meantime.
According to officials, one of the terrorists gunned down in the Kupwara encounter was a Pakistani national belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while the other terrorist is yet to be identified.
Police said that the encounter in Kupwara started after security forces launched an operation in the Lolab area in north Kashmir. The operation was conducted based on the information provided by an arrested terrorist named Showket Ahmed Sheikh, they said.
The terrorists fired upon the security personnel as they were searching the hideouts. In the retaliatory firing from the forces, one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police informed via Twitter.
Police said, “The arrested terrorist also got trapped.”
The inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar informed that one of the neutralized terrorists was Pakistani, affiliated to the terror outfit LeT.
The IGP Kashmir tweeted, “2-3 more #terrorists along with arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter.”
Later on, police sources informed about the other terrorist getting killed in the encounter. Heavy firing went on, they said.
Meanwhile, the police also informed of another encounter breaking out in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir. Heavy exchange of firing was underway but no casualties were reported on either side so for, they added.