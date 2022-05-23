Assam Floods: CM Sarma Overwhelmed By Response To Flood Relief Fund

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed his pleasure at receiving numerous donations to the CM Relief Fund.
The Assam CM had earlier initiated a fund for relief works to be undertaken at flood affected areas of the state.
CM Sarma tweeted, “As early floods and landslides have affected large parts of Assam this time, I am truly overwhelmed to receive numerous queries from people wanting to donate for the cause. The donations can be made to CM Relief Fund through bank transfer or UPI Id."
Meanwhile, Manab Deka, a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Lakhimpur announced today that he would donate his salary for a month towards relief work for those affected by floods.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA from Assam’s Lakhimpur constituency took to Twitter to announce that he would donate to the chief minister’s relief fund.
He wrote, “In a small effort to help my people of #Assam being affected by the devastating floods, I hereby would like to extend a month's salary to the CM's relief fund for helping the flood affected victims.”
It may be noted that following heavy rains in several parts of the Northeast, floods and landslides caused havoc throughout.
As of today, the death toll due to floods in Assam rose to 24 after the death of six more persons, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Out of the six fatalities, four were reported from Nagaon and one each from Hojai and Cachar districts.
While 19 of the total died in floods, five others died due to landslides. Over 7.19 lakh people have been affected across 22 districts in the state, ASDMA stated.
It further informed that a total of 26,489 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of disaster response forces and volunteers. In all, 624 relief camps and 729 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas.