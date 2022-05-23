Assam Floods: CM Sarma Overwhelmed By Response To Flood Relief Fund

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed his pleasure at receiving numerous donations to the CM Relief Fund.

The Assam CM had earlier initiated a fund for relief works to be undertaken at flood affected areas of the state.

CM Sarma tweeted, “As early floods and landslides have affected large parts of Assam this time, I am truly overwhelmed to receive numerous queries from people wanting to donate for the cause. The donations can be made to CM Relief Fund through bank transfer or UPI Id."